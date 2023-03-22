Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Will Ensure New Nigeria, Progressive Lagos – Campaign DG





Director general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Lagos State, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, yesterday, described the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, as an unusual combination for a new Nigeria and a progressive Lagos.

Solomon, in a statement he personally signed, said anyone conversant with Tinubu’s political trajectory and his career path, would admit his route to any successful feat, had never been easy.

He added that when the heat heavily turned on Tinubu in the lead up to the national elections, it became more apparent that he would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

“It is not enough to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the success of this hotly contested presidential election, it is even more important to acknowledge his tenacity, doggedness, determination and commitment to any cause at all. Asiwaju was resolved to win this election and he went all out…





Source: Leadership Newspaper