World Water Day: Climate Change Wreaking Havoc On Nigeria’s Water Cycle – Federal Govt





The Federal Government has said that changes in the climate condition have had significant effect on Nigeria’s water’s natural cycle.

It also said that high temperature from gas pollution has brought about the world’s climate to dangerous levels.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, represented by Mrs Agnes Aneke, stated this during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, to mark this year’s annual World Water Day with the theme: ‘Accelerating Change’.

She explained that the climate change has exposed humans to water related disasters, disease outbreaks, water shortages and droughts, adding that the situation has has caused damage to infrastructure as well as food production and supply chains.

The permanent secretary pointed out that the theme for the year was a call to reawakening on the number of people that lack access to safe water and sanitation.

Mrs Didi further expressed that with no concerted effort to make available water…





Source: Leadership Newspaper