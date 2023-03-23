Buhari Approves Redesignation Of State House Clinic To Medical Centre





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-designation of the State House Clinic back to a Medical Centre.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a pre-commissioning inspection of the new Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Medical Centre by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

”In March 2019, the President had given approval that the State House Medical Centre, Asokoro, which was facing challenges with funding, deterioration of infrastructure and equipment, be scaled down to a Clinic until the challenges were addressed.

”Now with improvement in the problem areas and the addition of the new VIP Wing with state-of-the-art facilities, we can no longer operate as a Clinic. It is now to operate as State House Medical Centre,” he said in a statement by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper