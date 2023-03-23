CBN Disburses N1.09trn Anchor Borrowers’ Loans In 2 Months





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it disbursed N12.65 billion to farmers under its anchor borrowers’ programme (ABP) in the first two months of 2023.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while reading the communiqué issued at the end of the 290th meeting of the apex bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

Emefiele said that a total of N1.09 trillion had been disbursed through the ABP since its inception in 2015.

He said 4.6 million smallholder farmers cultivating or rearing 21 agricultural commodities have benefitted from the programme so far.

The ABP was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and small holder farmers (SHFs) of the required key agricultural commodities.

It was designed to provide farm inputs (in kind and cash) to SHFs to boost production of the key commodities, stabilise input supply to agro-processors and address Nigeria’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper