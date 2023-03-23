CBN Lifts Bauchi Community With Borehole





The Alms committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bauchi State branch has constructed a solar powered borehole for the residents of Yelwan Mutari, a community in Bauchi local government area.

The borehole, LEADERSHIP gathered now serves as a major source of potable water in the community.

Bauchi CBN branch controller, Idris Haladu Andaza, said the project is part of their corporate social responsibility under the alms committee of the bank.

He also said over N3 million was expended in drilling the borehole as well as installing the solar panel and water tank through direct labour, calling on the people of the area to take full responsibility of the project by providing adequate security and protecting it against vandals.

The branch controller appealed to other government and private agencies to emulate the gesture as there are so many people who are in serious need of help and the little from them will go a long way in changing the narrative.

The village head of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper