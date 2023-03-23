Guber Polls: UK Vows To Sanction Perpetrators Of Violence





The United Kingdom has expressed concern over alleged violence, voter suppression and vote buying which it said characterised the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections across many states of Nigeria.

The British High Commission in a statement issued on yesterday by Senior Communications & Public Diplomacy Officer, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, warned that the UK will take action to sanction perpetrators of electoral mayhem in the country.

The statement notes: “The UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, said on 21 February, that the UK is prepared to take action against those who engage in or incite electoral violence and other anti-democratic behaviours, and action could include preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime. We can confirm that we are collating relevant information, with a view to taking action against some individuals.

“There were notable points of concern. Members…





Source: Leadership Newspaper