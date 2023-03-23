Journey To Government House





Zamfara State

Zamfara State governor-elect, Dauda Lawal is one of the newcomers. He was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He defeated the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle.

Road To Government House:

Lawal polled 377,726 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle who got 311,976 votes. He was one of those who displaced an incumbent governor. His victory was seen largely as being against the run of play considering that APC had won the presidential election in the state. More so, all the political heavyweights in the state are in APC.

What To Expect:

“Let me emphasise that the whole essence of the contest for me is to rescue Zamfara State. As you are all aware, Zamfara is facing serious security challenges which are really disturbing and nothing is happening in the state,” he added.

Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the governors reelected for the second term.





