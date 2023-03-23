NPA Remittances To Federation Account Rises To N91bn





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Thursday, said that remittances by the Authority has risen from N80 billion in 2020 to N91 billion in 2022.

It was gathered that the increase in remittance was coming amid declined importation into the country and dwindling revenue generation by some agencies of government.

The authority’s revenue also rose from N317billion in 2020 to N361billion in 2022, thereby supporting the federal government in providing social amenities in the country

According to a document sighted by LEADERSHIP, “the NPA supported the national economy through unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to CRF of the federation with revenues steadily growing from N317 billion in 2020 to N361billion in 2022 and remittances progressively soaring from N80 Billion in 2020 to N91Billion by financial year end 2022.

The NPA created new businesses and attendant job opportunities such as the barge operations services which apart from reducing pressure on the roads has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper