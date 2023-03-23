Obaseki’s CoS Lauds Edo Assembly Election Feat, Knocks Oshiomhole, APC





The Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, has described the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the last Saturday’s State House Assembly elections in the State as a victory over the forces of darkness who were bent on stagnating the Obaseki-led development in the State.

He specifically lambasted a former Governor of the State and now Edo North Senator–elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as the common enemies of the State.

Iyoha noted that the outcome of the State Assembly elections has put them to shame.

The senior Edo government official, who spoke to journalists in Benin City while congratulating the PDP candidates and the party, also denied allegations contained a viral petition against him written by a Labour Party chieftain, Patrick Eholor, accusing him of electoral violence and malpractice.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank and congratulate our gallant party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper