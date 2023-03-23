Sapele Community Youths Call For Sack Of Seplat’s Board Chair, Members





Youths of Sapele community, host to Seplat Energy in Delta State, on Wednesday, called for the removal of the chairman, Board of Directors, Seplat Energy PLC, Basil Omiyi, and his board members, for what they described as promoting racism, bullying and also intimidation of staff and refusal to sack Roger Brown, the embattled Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of oil company.

The youths, who held a peaceful protest around the premises of Seplat, accused Omiyi of conspiring with the Board members of Seplat to frustrate the removal of Brown.

“Our attention has been drawn to the good decision of the Minister of Interior to cancel Mr Roger Brown’s work permit. Instead of obeying this noble decision of the federal government, and look into the critical issue of racism against Brown, Omiyi announced vote of confidence for a racist foreigner, who is a mere employee. Omiyi and his Board should be ashamed of themselves for telling Roger Brown to continue working without work…





Source: Leadership Newspaper