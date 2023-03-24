Coalition Storms INEC Headquarters In Kaduna, Seeks Review Of Guber Poll Result





Members of the Citizens Coalition For The Restoration Of Kaduna Mandate, on Thursday, stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State, to the protest the outcome of the just-concluded governorship election in the State even as they called for the review of its outcome.

According to the group, INEC officials and returning officers showed total disregard for the use of BVAS, for which billions of Naira were spent to purchase.

The leaders of the protesters, Edward John Auta, spokesperson; Hadwyah Samuel, Convener, and Bello Jallo, Co-Convener, while handing over their complaint letter to INEC, appealed to Nigerians and the international community to come to the rescue of the people of Kaduna State, by putting pressure on INEC to immediately review the result of the governorship election in the state.

Source: Leadership Newspaper