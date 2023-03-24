Illicit Drugs: NANSE Confirms Arrest Of 50 Nigerian Students In Cyprus





The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE), Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, has confirmed the arrest of 50 Nigerian students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), for alleged drugs-related crimes, illegal clubbing and prostitution.

A local news outlet, Cyprusnews247, had reported that the Police in Northern Cyprus arrested the students in a three-bedroom apartment rented and supposedly occupied by three Nigerian women in the Hamitköy region of Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus.

NANSE President, who spoke to journalists in Nigeria on Wednesday night, added that the Senate President of the Student group had been detailed to find out the details.

“I can confirm to you that 50 of our students in Northern Cyprus have been arrested by the Police for alleged drugs-related crimes, illegal clubbing and prostitution.

“I am currently in Nigeria but our Senate President was detailed to find out, and he has confirmed the arrest. NANSE is currently…





Source: Leadership Newspaper