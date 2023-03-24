INEC Under Pressure To Review Kano, Kaduna, Ogun Polls





Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under pressure to review the just concluded 2023 general elections where evidence of malpractices has been established.

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have asked the commission to ensure that there is evidence of electoral malpractices and that the commission should review allegations of voter suppression and vote buying based on provisions of the law.

The CSOs are Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Transparency International (TI) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

A report released by their leader, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, said INEC should review elections where they are confirmed to be rigged.

“INEC must review all evidence of electoral malpractices presented before it,” Rafsanjani said in the report compiled by the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG).

The CSOs said that insecurity, voter suppression and vote buying characterised the conduct of the just concluded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper