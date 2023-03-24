JUST-IN: Keyamo Reports Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed To DSS Over Alleged Calls For Rebellion 





The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over what he called conducts and utterances by the duo of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, which he claimed bothered on incitement and treasonable felony.

In the two-page petition addressed to the director-general of the DSS, Keyamo, who is also the chief spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the just-concluded 2023 general election, alleged that Obi and Baba-Ahmed’s incendiary comments and claims were capable of causing an insurrection or rebellion against the government of Nigeria and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister, who took to his verified Twitter handle in Thursday shortly after submitting the petition to DSS headquarters in Abuja, wrote: “Earlier today, I submitted a petition to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper