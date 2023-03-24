Kaduna PDP Gov’ship Candidate To Challenge Poll Results In Court





Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Isah Mohammed Ashiru, has resolved to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll in the court to reclaim his “stolen” mandate.

Ashiru, who addressed a press conference yesterday, called on his supporters and party loyalists to remain calm, adding that the mandate of the people of Kaduna State given to him has been stolen, but he has confidence in the judiciary to reclaim his mandate.

He said, though, going to court is his second option, the first is seeking administrative intervention of the electoral body. Ashiru said he has the responsibility to reclaim the mandate of the people of Kaduna State.

According to Ashiru, “I want to seek this opportunity to thank the good people of Kaduna State for coming out en-mass to cast their votes for the betterment of all. They have done their very best in electing the PDP into Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, but unfortunately, because of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper