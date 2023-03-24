NANSE Congratulates Zamfara Gov-elect, Advises Against Neglect Of Students





The National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE) has joined the people of Zamfara State and other well-wishers in congratulating th State’ governor-elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare.

The Association advised the governor-elect to make marked departure from the torturous neglect of the students by the outgoing administration of Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

This was contained in a statement by NANSE president, Muhammad Bashiru Saidu, made available to journalists on Wednesday.

“The Nigerian Students in Europe congratulate Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare on his victory as governor-elect of Zamfara state.

“Your victory is deserving given your record of achievements in human capital development, and we are sure that the people of the state will not regret voting for you as their new leader.

“We urge you to have a departure from the torturous path the Zamfara State students in Europe are suffering in the administration of Governor Bello Muhammad. Because they have been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper