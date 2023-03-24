Nasarawa PDP Declares 7-day Protest, Seeks Review Of Gov’ship Poll Outcome 





Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, declared a seven-day of protest to press home its demand to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to review the results of the Nasarawa State governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The protesters under the auspices of PDP Stakeholders in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, also demanded the immediate removal of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The leadership of the party in Karu LGA accused the INEC of being biased in the conduct of the State’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The protesters with placards bearing descriptions such as: “#INEC We Say No To Manipulations”; “#INEC Keep Your Promise”; “International Communities Save Our Country Our Leaders Are Compromised”; “Protect Us From Manipulators”; “We Need Our Nation To Be Cleansed From Injustice And Manipulation”, and The Will And Rights Of The People Must Be Respected,” also expressed displeasure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper