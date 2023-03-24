NiMet Warns Against Devastating Effects Of Climate Change





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned against devastating effects of climate change, stating that there is continues rise of average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.

The director-general/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu who stated this in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, in Abuja on Thursday, said that the world has seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.

He said, “the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environment. The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains. The average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rise with devastating global consequences.”

Speaking further, the NiMet boss, represented by the director,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper