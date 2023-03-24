President-elect Urged To Harness Potentials Of Maritime Domain





The president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to partner with the Lagos State government so as to harness potentials of the maritime sector, especially, in creating job opportunities for the teeming youths.

Chief executive officer (CEO), Employment Solutions, Ronke Kusoko, made this call on Wednesday in Lagos in a congratulatory message sent to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their victory in the recently concluded election.

She noted that the need to harness the potentials of the industry has become necessary following the declining fortunes of the industry since 2015.

Kusoko explained further that the industry has the potential of employing many Nigerians but that the youths are not being groomed to take over from the older generations of maritime practitioners.

According to her, maritime sector is technical and has it’s own skill and jargons acquired over the years of constant practice and it needs to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper