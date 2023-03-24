Reps Divided Over Bill Seeking To Legalise Cultivation, Use Of Marijuana





Members of the House of Representatives were yesterday divided over bills seeking to legalise the cultivation, sale and use of cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana in Nigeria.

Two different bills on the same matter were listed for consolidation on Thursday’s proceedings in the House.

“A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to confer additional Responsibility of the power to grant and revoke licenses for the cultivation of Cannabis (or any of its three species namely Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Indicia and Cannabis Ruderalis) Plant for Medicinal purposes; and for Related Matters (HBs. 1190 & 1918)” sponsored by Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu and Hon Olumide Babatunde Osoba.

“A Bill for an Act to Decriminalise the Growth and Use of Cannabis, to Establish a System for the Registration and licensing of Cannabis Growers, Users, Control to legalize the Growth, Sale and use of Cannabis and set…





Source: Leadership Newspaper