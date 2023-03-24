Social Workers Call For Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria





As the world marks this year’s Social Work Day, the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), Lagos State chapter has called on the citizens to embrace tolerance and peaceful co-existence in the nation’s communities.

The chairperson, Lagos State chapter, NASoW, Ms Morayo Olubunmi Lamilisa, made the appeal in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the association, Tessy Ozobialu, to mark the event.

She said the theme of this year’s celebration “Respecting diversity through joint social action”, was apt and appropriate, especially, considering what had been happening in virtually all communities in the country.

Lamilisa said as a result of this, her association as the umbrella professional body of all recognised social workers in Nigeria, and also an affiliate member of International Federation of Social Workers (IFSN), joined other social workers in the world to celebrate 2023 International Workers Day and called for tolerance and peaceful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper