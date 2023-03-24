UPDATED: Keyamo Demands Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed’s Arrest Over Alleged Incitement, Petitions DSS





Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council and minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has called for the arrest of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, over alleged inciting statements.

In a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), Keyamo sought the arrest and prosecution of Obi and Baba-Ahmed for alleged “incitement and treasonable felony”.

He accused the duo of making statements that were capable of causing rebellion in the country.

In the petition addressed to the DSS director-general dated March 23, 2023, Keyamo noted that the arrest of the duo became necessary because in a post-election period such as this, there was a need to calm frayed nerves, lower the temperature and begin the healing process.

According to him, while the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had issued a statement to this effect a few days ago, “it appears the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper