2023 Elections: Stakeholders Chart Path To Economic Progress For Nigeria





Stakeholders in the Nigeria’s business environment have suggested way forward for the nation’s economy in 2023 even as the general elections are being concluded.

They spoke at the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting themed “The 2023 Elections, Political Economy and Nigeria’s Business Environment Outlook”. The breakfast meeting which was held virtually was sponsored by the professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

In his lead presentation titled ‘2023 elections, political economy and Nigeria’s Business Environment Outlook’ Fiscal Policy Partner & West Africa Tax Leader PwC, Taiwo Oyedele, listed the “BIG 5” factors, that will shape the economy in 2023 viz Geopolitics, Economy, Social conflicts, De-globalisation and Technology and the challenges and opportunities they present.

He also said that regardless of who emerged in the presidential elections, Nigeria’s challenges would not go away in 2023 but it can safely be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper