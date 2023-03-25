A Word To The Opposition





As a consequence of the events of the last few days I am constrained to say that, like a rabid and mad dog that is foaming at the mouth, the Nigerian opposition, represented by the followers of Atiku Abubakar (Atikulators) and the followers of Peter Obi (Obidients), have lost control of their senses.

They need to get a grip before it is too late. They are attempting to start something that they cannot finish and that they cannot possibly fathom the end of.

They are beating the drums of war and are indulging in a level of irresponsible and downright dangerous behaviour that has NEVER been witnessed before in the annals of the history of our politics.

As a consequence of their subterranean manipulations, byzantine conspiracies, unhinged vituperations and unbridled desperation things are getting very hot and they are pushing us towards an Armageddon-like melt down and the road to Kigali.

Be rest assured that had it not been for impartiality, strong resolve, persistent interventions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper