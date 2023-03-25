Britain Trains NDLEA Marine Officers In Tackling Drug Crimes At Sea





The United Kingdom Home Office International Operations (HOIO), has trained no fewer than 35 officers of the Marine Command and Seaports Operations of the Nigeria’s National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in tackling crimes at sea.

The trainings, according to the HOIO, were to enhance the border control capabilities of the NDLEA by providing specialised training, mentoring and advanced drug detection equipment.

The training will cover areas like boat handling, weapons handling, riverine operations, boarding and vessel search, among many others.

Some of the trainings have been facilitated by the British Military, Nigerian Navy and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP).

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said out of the 35, five are currently undergoing a two-week Maritime Patrol and Tactical Coxswain training by the UK’s Central Maritime Training Unit based in Southampton.

The ongoing two-week…





Source: Leadership Newspaper