Declare Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency Election Result – Accord Party





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been called upon to immediately declare the winner of Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency to calm frayed nerves.

Accord Party candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise, Bruno Onuoha, made the call during a press briefing in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to him, results were shown on the IReV portal before the announcement was suspended adding that the commission should declare the candidate with the highest number of votes as the winner.

Onuoha charged the Imo resident electoral commissioner, Prof Sylvia Agu, to disclose why the Ahiazu Mbaise electoral officer, Mr Uche Asagwara, unilaterally changed the assigned returning officer for the election.

He also urged him to give reasons for his “unlawful declaration that the March 18 Ahiazu State constituency election was inconclusive as against and without recourse to the uploaded results of the polling units election results on INEC IReV.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper