Man Impregnates 19-yr-old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her In Ogun





Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Abiodun Oladapo, who impregnated his 19-year-old biological daughter and threatened to kill her should she ever expose his sexual escapade to anyone.

The incident, which happened in Mowe, Obafemi-Owode local government area of the State, also involved one Ms Oluwatoyin Idowu, a divorcee and mother of two, who hinted the Police about the incident when her only son, Michael, was about to be implicated in the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the randy father, Abiodun, had been sleeping with the 19-year-old daughter since February 2022 when the girl started living with him after her mother separated with the suspect.

The Police said upon his discovery that the victim was five-month-old pregnant for him, Abiodun allegedly ordered his daughter to implicate Ms Idowu’s only son, Michael Idowu, who only had intercourse with the victim three months ago, as being responsible for the pregnancy.

The development, however,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper