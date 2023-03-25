NDDC Alerts Public Against Scammers Impersonating Agency To Defraud





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has alerted Nigerians to beware of scammers using its name and logo on dubious websites and social media platforms to defraud members of the public.

It stated clearly that it was not in any way involved in a so-called “₦100,000 Household Grant to Support SMEs by Granting Financial Assistance to all Nigerian Citizens and Businesses.”

The NDDC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by its director, Corporate Affairs, Bitoye Abosede, described the ‘Household Grant Application 2023’, also tagged ‘Niger Delta Development Commission Support Fund’ as a scam.

The statement reads in part: “The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has noted with concern the frequent use of its name and logo by scammers using dubious websites and social media accounts to defraud members of the public.

“We wish to alert our stakeholders and those who want to benefit from our programmes that NDDC is not in any way involved in a so-called…





Source: Leadership Newspaper