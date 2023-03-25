Those Calling For Ndiomu’s Sack Are Beneficiaries Of Past Corrupt System – NDIG





The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has said those calling for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Man. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), are those who had fraudulently benefited from the programme in the past.

The group in a statement said its attention has been drawn to a threat by a group of “disgruntled elements” who claimed to be under the first, second and third phases of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and had resolved to occupy the Amnesty Office to demand the sack of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).”

A statement by the convener, NDIG, Dr. Boma Horsefall, said Gen. Paul Johnson and Solomon Adu, the sponsors of the recently publicised communique threatening protests were fighting back because the new administration in PAP had stopped the fraudulent practice of feeding fat from the programme.

The statement said the duo were now frustrated by the reality that General Ndiomu is out to rid the system of fraud, hence their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper