2 Banks Mark GMW 2023, Educate Students on Financial Literacy





Unity Bank Plc and Wema Bank plc have facilitated financial literacy training schools across Nigeria as part of activities marking Global Money Week, 2023 and Financial Literacy day.

Unity Bank, in a statement, said, it had reached out to students in 31 schools across the federation. The managing director/ CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun took part in the programme by facilitating training on financial literacy at Kabayi Secondary School, Mararaba, Nasarawa state on Thursday, March 23.

Represented by the Group head, Customer Engagement, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Titilayo Abraham, the participants gained useful insights on wealth creation which have money, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship remain the common denominator. Stressing the need to enhance financial education and financial inclusion, Somefun’s interaction with the students was aimed at inculcating basic principles for financial management, even as students who stood out in the course of the Training were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper