BBTitans: Justin, Blaqboi, Thabang Evicted, 5 Housemates For Grand Finale 





The duo of South African housemates, Justin and Thabang, and Nigerian counterpart Blaqboi, have been evicted from the Big Brother Titans reality TV show.

The show, which is set to end next Sunday, April 2, 2023, had showcased 24 housemates and is now left with five housemates, who have made it to the grand finale.

Blaqboi, speaking on his journey so far, said it looked divine that he will leave the House at this stage after surviving evictions and other twists.

He noted that he had been lucky to remain in the House thus far.

The luck housemates for the finals are the pair of Nigerians Ebubu and Yvonne, and the trio of South African housemates – Ipeleng, Tsatsii, and Khosi.

Petite Tsatsii had earlier secured a spot at the finals after winning the Head of House position last Monday and chose joining Ipeleng and Ebubu for a place in the grand finale of the reality TV show.





Source: Leadership Newspaper