Ex-President Obasanjo Speaks On ‘Igbophobia’, Soludo, Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointments





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned what he called the “persistent” aversion to Nigerians of South-eastern extraction, which he described as ‘Igbophobia’.

Speaking at an event in Anambra State on Saturday to commemorate Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s first anniversary in office, Obasanjo recalled his work with the Professor of Economics and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the current Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Recall that under President Obasanjo administration, which spanned 1999 to 2007, Soludo served as CBN Governor, while Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance.

The former president stated that Soludo, who initially worked closely with him as an Economic Adviser, “never misadvised” him, and the economist’s performance impressed him so much so that he was thereafter asked to lead the apex bank.

According to the 85-year-old statesman, Soludo was the second Nigerian CBN…





Source: Leadership Newspaper