Expect Hotter Weather In Zamfara, Sokoto, Others, NiMet Warns





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has raised the alarm of possible thermal discomfort, which would cause hotter weather conditions in States like Zamfara and Sokoto, among others.

In a statement by NiMet spokesperson, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, the agency stated that observations from the source region indicated that temperature was expected to rise above 40 degrees in the next 48 hours.

According to the statement, “parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa are expected to record temperatures greater than 40°C. While most parts of the Northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C, this includes parts of Oyo, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue.”

The statement further warned that cities like Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri, and Yola were at risk of experiencing high thermal discomfort, while in the following days, parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa States were expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

Source: Leadership Newspaper