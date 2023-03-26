FCT Natives Commend MacArthur, CHRICED For Supporting Projects Implementation 





Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants and Youth Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO) have commended the MacArthur Foundation and CHRICED for their support in fighting the cause of the natives and implementation of projects for them.

The executive director of AOIYEO, Ambassador Isaac David, who gave the commendation at a press briefing on Sunday, said that both international organisations have ensured that the plights of the FCT natives were not left unattended to through their immeasurable support.

David also debunked claims made by a former project officer of AOIYEO that he initiated and oversaw some of the laudable projects undertaken by the organisation, saying that there was a need to set the record straight and to let the public know the truth about the matter.

“It is very imperative and expedient to shed light on some of the claims made by our former project officer on OI- PEDIA, FCT-YN, and Abuja charter of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper