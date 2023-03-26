Guber, State Assembly Polls Characterised By Bandwagon Trend – Report





A report by OrderPaper, Nigeria’s premier and pre-eminent parliament-focused organization, has said most Nigerians made random decisions in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The report observed that the polls were ultimately characterised by bandwagon effect that was witnessed during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Executive director of OrderPaper, Oke Epia who released a consolidated report of the advocacy group on the elections said that 81.59 per cent of sampled voters that participated in the state assembly elections across the country had prior knowledge of the candidates, only 37.39 per cent of them voted for these candidates based on individual merits.

“A key finding from our observation of the elections is that no less than 63 per cent of voters cast their ballot for state legislative candidates on the basis of a bandwagon anchored on political party preferences and the choices made for the governorship positions.

“While…





Source: Leadership Newspaper