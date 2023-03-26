Iwuanyanwu Respects Yorubas, Will Never Call Them Rascals, Ohanaeze Clarifies





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has clarified that its chairman of Council of Elders and renowned businessman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, did not call the Yorubas of South-West Nigeria rascals as being bandied around.

In a statement by Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-political group explained that Chief Iwuanyanwu referred to political thugs that attacked Igbos in Lagos State during the just-concluded elections as rascals, adding that the elder statesman would never describe the Yoruba race as political rascals.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake news making the rounds that the Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) referred to the Yoruba as political rascals.

“This is a typical falsehood, fabricated by social media entrepreneurs, decorated with wings, expanded with venoms, injected with ethnic nuances, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper