NDLEA Arrests 1, Intercepts Cocaine Going To Vietnam, Brazil, Italy





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman, Molokwu Nwachukwu, who frequented China, Dubai, Pakistan, and Vietnam for attempting to export cocaine, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect was arrested for concealing 36 parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“A total of 36 parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to Cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogram were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

“The suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state base,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper