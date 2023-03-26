Onyema, Amb Isola Join King Charles To Mark Commonwealth Day





King Charles lll of England has hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter with Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, along with his wife.

A Nigerian delegation attended the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM), that took place at the Commonwealth headquarters, Marlborough House London.

African Voice, an online medium, reported that Onyeama, Amb. Isola and Amb Cyprian Heen participated in the meeting.

The meeting gave priority-attention to several issues including building resilience for peaceful, just and stable societies; financing for climate resilience and environmental sustainability as well as improving intra-Commonwealth trade and digital connectivity.

Speaking on behalf of Africans on the significance of CFAMM, Amb Isola reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to efforts aimed at building economic resilience and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper