Review Ogun Governorship Election Results Now, PDP Tells INEC





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the outcome of the Ogun State governorship election, stressing that it acted recklessly by declaring a winner against the provisions of the law.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, said the margin of lead between Mr. Adedapo Abiodun of the APC and the PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu was not in excess of the total number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in polling units where election did not hold or was cancelled due to disruption.

He added that the result declared by INEC was completely at variance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and guidelines issued by INEC for the conduct of the election.

He said, “Specifically, from the summary of collated results at the governorship election, it is evident that our candidate was in clear lead before compromised officials of INEC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper