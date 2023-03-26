Suspension Of Boss Mustapha From APC Myopic





A civil society group, Global Chairman Movement for Consolidation Democracy (MOCODE) has described the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha from the party at the ward level in Adamawa State as irresponsible and myopic.

The CSO noted that the SGF should rather be commended for his abiding faith in the people’s choice by not interfering in the political process which had the tendency to snowball into a political logjam that could engulf the state, thereby adversely affecting the overall performance of the party elections in Adamawa State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the Adamawa chapter of the APC has voided Wednesday’s suspension of the SGF) by his Godabawa Ward.

Reacting to a statement credited to the chairman of APC Gwadabawa ward in Adamawa State purportedly suspending Mustapha, the chairman of MOCODE, Dr. Charles Edet, while addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the CSO wondered how the loss of a polling unit in an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper