Women Advocate More Engagement In Nigeria’s Electoral Process





A women civil society organisation has advocated inclusion of more women in the country’s electoral process to make it more credible.

The Pan African Women Projects stated this in its interim report after the announcement of the result of the governorship election in Abia State in the state capital.

“We recommend to the Independent National Electoral Commission to engage more women of proven integrity such as Prof Nnenna Oti as returning officers for further elections,” they said.

They extolled and commended Oti, who is the vice chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri for her role in ensuring that the peoples votes and mandate counted.

“As African women, we are keenly interested in ensuring a credible successful 2023 Nigeria general election more especially because if the relevance and the place of Nigeria in the leadership of Africa and the people.”

They appealed to the electoral body to increase the duration of the training of the ad-hoc staff before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper