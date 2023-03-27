2023 Polls: Utomi Promises To Prosecute Electoral Offenders At ICC





The convener of the Big Tent for Obi/Datti Movement, Prof. Pat Utomi, has raised the alarm that Nigeria was descending into a fascist state, following the outcome of the just-concluded 2023 presidential/National Assembly, and governorship/State House of Assembly elections held on February 25 and March 18 respectively.

He noted that unless those who commit electoral fraud were jailed in Nigeria, the phrase ‘go to court’ would continue to be a regular line among election riggers in Nigeria.

He stressed that the judiciary needed to be reformed as the phrase ‘go to court’ has become a mockery of the institution.

He also said the Big Tent was putting finishing touches to its plans in partner with other well-meaning organisations in order to prosecute election riggers, not only in Nigeria but also at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, to serve as deterrence to others who may want to go that route in future.

He said: “Governors, politicians and other public…





Source: Leadership Newspaper