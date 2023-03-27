Buni’s Socio-economic Transformation Policies Key To APC’s Victory – Lawan





President of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has attributed the victory of the Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state to social and economic policies initiated and implemented by the governor within his short stay in the state.

Lawan stated this during a congratulatory visit to the governor at the Government House Damaturu.

The senate president said the governor has in the last three and half years, succeeded in constructing roads among other empowerment projects, while modern markets were constructed to further boost economic activities across the state.

He, therefore commended the people of the state for their foresight in re-electing the governor for the second time expressing confidence that Buni will not let anyone down.

“Your Excellency, let me start by commending the foresight of the people of our great state over your re-election for the second time because I am confident you will not let us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper