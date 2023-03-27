CSO Blames Seplat’s Crisis On Omiyi’s ‘Sit-tight Syndrome’





A civil society and good governance advocacy group, Make A Difference Initiative (MADI), has traced the crises currently rocking Seplat Energy PLC to the alleged refusal of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Mr. Basil Omiyi, to honour the provisions of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance on the tenure of Directors and step down from office.

MADI also asked the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate claims made by aggrieved Nigerian employees of Seplat that the company’ managing director, Roger Brown, and some interests in the company were plotting to acquire the company through the Capital Market, using some South African fronts.

The CSO’s positions were contained in a press statement issued by the Executive Director of MADI, Lemmy Ughegbe, in Abuja on Sunday, wherein he raised concerns about alleged efforts by Seplat leadership to coerce its Nigerian employees into passing a vote of confidence in the CEO, Roger Brown, and the Board Chairman, Basil…





Source: Leadership Newspaper