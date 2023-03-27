DSS Arrests Ex-Army Officer, Lawyer, Others For Alleged Criminal Activities





The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi State on Sunday, March 26, 2023 during which the security team intercepted a six-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement Sunday night, said the gang includes Col AU Suleiman (rtd), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi and Adama Abdulkarim.

Items recovered from the members were One Pump Action rifl;, four catridges; One AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030.

Also, earlier on March 25, 2023, the Service operatives apprehended 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu, at Fotta village in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

The DSS said at the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Also on March 23, 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper