Group Backs Umahi’s Bid For Senate President





A group, League of Anambra Media Practitioners, has advocated for the support of other political blocks in Nigeria, especially those in the Senate, for the emergence of Governor David Umahi, who is a senator-elect from Ebonyi South, Ebonyi State, as the next president of 10th Senate, which would be inaugurated by June 2023.

The group, in a statement yesterday signed by its national convener, Mr Williams Orji and secretary Mrs Chizoba Okonkwo-Ogbeche, said Engr David Umahi has all qualifications and experience to be the next senate president.

According to the group, Umahi was instrumental for the in-road the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made in the South-East, immediately he cross-carpeted from the then dominant PDP to APC, an action many saw then as political suicide, but which has, today, seen as a political gain for the party, as the party now controls two states in the zone namely Ebonyi and Imo states.

This milestone, the group said, was achieved within two years…





Source: Leadership Newspaper