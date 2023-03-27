Hate Speech: Fani-Kayode Blasts British Envoy, Says He Can’t Be Intimidated By Visa Ban Threat





A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the threat of Visa ban by the British Government over his alleged hate speeches against Nigerians of Igbo extraction during the just-concluded 2023 general elections, saying he cannot be intimidated by such threat.

LEADERSHIP reports that the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llellwelling Jones, had accused Fani-Kayode of making inciting comments against the Igbo ethnic group, which triggered violence against mostly Igbos during the March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

Jones spoke during an interview with Nigeria Info FM in Lagos on Sunday.

But, in a response to the British Envoy’s allegation contained in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP early Monday morning, the former Minister said he did not need any validation or endorsement from the UK Deputy High Commissioner or his ilk, advising Mr Jones to steer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper