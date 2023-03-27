JUST-IN: Pro-Tinubu Groups Storm Abuja Streets, Protest Against Interim Govt





Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, stormed the streets of Abuja in protest against calls for an interim government after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit on May 29.

The protesters under the auspices of The Natives staged what they termed as a peaceful walk, just as they cautioned opposition parties and their candidates in Nigeria to kill the thought of an interim government when a democratic government had been elected and was waiting to be sworn in.

According to the The Natives, the spirit of June 12 was still hovering around Nigeria seeking for justice on the stolen mandate of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, hence there must not be a repeat of such injustice.

The pro-Tinubu supporters, who marched to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also declared support for continued stay in office of the commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Supreme Leader of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper