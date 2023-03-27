Nigerians Have High Expectations Of Us –Shettima





The incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, will leave no stone unturned in meeting the aspiration of Nigerians given the expectations of majority of Nigerians from, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima has said.

Shettima stated this at a meeting with the North East Leaders of Thought (NELT) when the group paid him a congratulatory visit at his Asokoro office.

Led by Maj. Gen. I.B.M. Haruna (rtd) OFR, Walin Garkida, the group’s visit was a congratulatory visit to the VP- elect over APC’s recent victories in the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial, and State House of Assembly elections.

Shettima while thanking the delegation for the visit, expressed how success is a humbling experience, adding that to him, power remained an ephemeral gift to humanity.

He stated that the NELT remains a platform for value addition, especially as the North East as a whole is poorer than Niger Republic, Chad, or even…





Source: Leadership Newspaper