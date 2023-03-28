10th Senate: NASS Aides Drum Support For Yari As Senate President





The National Assembly Aides Forum (NAAFORM) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of the former governor of Zamfara State AbdulAzeez Yari as the Senate President in the 10th Senate slated to be inaugurated on 13th June, 2023.

Yari had earlier shown interest in contesting for the office of the Senate President of the Federal Republic.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday jointly signed by the director of media and publicity Comrade Segun Dada and Attahiru Shitu said as the party was yet to take a decision on the zoning arrangement, it believes it is morally right to zone the position of the Senate President to the North-West.

The forum said the 10 Senate deserves a man of impeachable character like Yari who has his network across the country.

It said his antecedent as one of the founding progressive leaders who worked tirelessly in conceiving the idea of formatting the APC as the first African mega political party at a time when the political fortune of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper